EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $163.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.54. 2,683,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,058. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

