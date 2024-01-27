Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enphase Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.66.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,688. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $247.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

