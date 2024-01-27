Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Anish Patel Sells 4,875 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $73,758.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,568.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Anish Patel sold 11,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Anish Patel sold 102 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,531.02.

On Friday, December 22nd, Anish Patel sold 983 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $14,774.49.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

