EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
EnerSys Trading Down 0.1 %
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. EnerSys’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
