Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.91. 191,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.24 and its 200 day moving average is $206.20. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.63 and a one year high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.