Empower Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 214,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 30.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $25.12 on Friday, reaching $1,204.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,065.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $938.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.10 and a 52-week high of $1,284.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.