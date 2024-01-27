Empower Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.08. 410,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,818. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

