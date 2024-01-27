Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $151.10. 1,768,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

