Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after acquiring an additional 549,861 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.72. 7,744,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

