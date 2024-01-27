Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $7.60 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,783 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,410. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

