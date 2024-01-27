Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $685,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,033. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

