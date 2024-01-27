Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $6.39 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.81. 37,086,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,304,906. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $429.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.41.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

