Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,832. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.96.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.