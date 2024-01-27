Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. 3,668,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.