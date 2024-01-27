Empower Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683,936 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.74. 390,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,244. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.50.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

