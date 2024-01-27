Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $178.18. 360,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

