Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $680.00 at Barclays

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $630.00 to $680.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $11.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $639.24. 2,409,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,811. The stock has a market cap of $606.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $600.22 and a 200 day moving average of $562.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 582,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,703,000 after buying an additional 355,548 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

