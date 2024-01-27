Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 5.7%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 1,194,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,410,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $595.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

