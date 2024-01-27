EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SATS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

EchoStar Stock Down 0.9 %

SATS stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. Research analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EchoStar

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 59.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter worth $36,090,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at about $10,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 531,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 317,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

