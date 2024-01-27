Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $51,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after purchasing an additional 495,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after purchasing an additional 179,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $245.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,248. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $247.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.95. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

