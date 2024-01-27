East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.28. 1,037,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

