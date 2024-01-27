Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 6,674 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $152,500.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFS Credit alerts:

On Friday, January 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $9,160.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $558,415.60.

On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.99. 63,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,096. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $75.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.32.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is -666.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 17.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the second quarter worth $4,013,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OFS Credit

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.