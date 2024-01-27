Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.23

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.23 and last traded at $58.59, with a volume of 131105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.24.

Several research firms have commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

