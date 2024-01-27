DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.17

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 60 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

DS Smith Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About DS Smith

(Get Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.