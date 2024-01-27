Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Doximity worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 6.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Doximity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Doximity by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of DOCS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,480. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

