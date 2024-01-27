Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

NYSE:LPG opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

