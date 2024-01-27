Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Donaldson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Donaldson has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 363,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,688. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Donaldson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.