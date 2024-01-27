Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

DHC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. 458,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.