Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $64.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRON shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,515,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 355,541 shares of company stock worth $22,707,933 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $294,000.

IRON stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

