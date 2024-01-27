Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $35.23

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.23, but opened at $36.70. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 7,147,242 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 7,555.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

