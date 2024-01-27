Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of DCOM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 292,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $927.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after acquiring an additional 245,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 199,889 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 457.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,242 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 149.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,390 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

