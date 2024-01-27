Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FANG. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $156.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,833. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after buying an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,289,000 after purchasing an additional 206,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

