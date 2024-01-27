Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $24.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Constellium has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Constellium by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

