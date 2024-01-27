Desjardins Lowers ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$29.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.11.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

TSE:ARX opened at C$21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.76. The stock has a market cap of C$13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.78.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.3988372 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

