Desjardins Cuts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$77.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$82.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$85.67.

IMO stock traded up C$0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$77.12. 610,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$60.19 and a 12-month high of C$85.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$13.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.25 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.3791946 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

