Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) vs. Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Critical Contrast

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) and Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Denali Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 Turnstone Biologics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 187.49%. Turnstone Biologics has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 590.91%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

78.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $108.46 million 21.60 -$325.99 million ($0.97) -17.39 Turnstone Biologics $73.30 million 0.87 -$30.83 million N/A N/A

Turnstone Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -36.51% -11.54% -9.20% Turnstone Biologics N/A N/A -50.73%

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Turnstone Biologics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2. Its brain-penetrant small molecule programs comprise BIIB122/DNL151 LRRK2 inhibitor program for Parkinson's disease; SAR443820/DNL788 RIPK1 inhibitor program for CNS disease; and DNL343 eIF2B Activator program for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's other programs comprise SAR443122/DNL758 RIPK1 inhibitor program for peripheral inflammatory diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA Inc. and Biogen International GmbH; Genzyme Corporation; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-und Entwicklungsges m.b.H, and F-star Biotechnology Limited; and Genentech, Inc. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Turnstone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.