Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $730.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.69.

Shares of DECK traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $767.56. The stock had a trading volume of 197,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,597. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $768.41. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $593.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,703 shares of company stock worth $25,352,445 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

