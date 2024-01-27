Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 108,079 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Darden Restaurants worth $32,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 59.5% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,252. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DRI traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.99. 556,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,553. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

