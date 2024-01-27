Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $240.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.86.

Danaher Stock Up 2.5 %

Danaher stock opened at $233.00 on Wednesday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.23. The stock has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.9% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

