D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.47.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

