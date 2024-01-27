Cybele Negris Acquires 3,265 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Director Cybele Negris acquired 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.64 per share, with a total value of C$24,944.60.

AGF Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGF.B traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.62. 58,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,361. AGF Management Limited has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGF.B has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.20.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

