Cullen/Frost Bankers’ (CFR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $115.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.79.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $107.35. 519,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

