Critical Survey: Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) vs. Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Kerry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Kerry Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.51% 6.67% 4.37% Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Kerry Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $1.95 billion 1.07 $96.79 million $3.63 23.83 Kerry Group $9.24 billion 1.69 $638.90 million N/A N/A

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Risk and Volatility

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $2.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Kerry Group beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

