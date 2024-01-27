Critical Analysis: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Li Auto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Li Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.83 billion 1.66 -$465.79 million N/A N/A Li Auto $6.57 billion 4.46 -$291.74 million $0.84 32.88

Volatility & Risk

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Auto has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58% Li Auto 6.26% 12.73% 6.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 1 4 0 2.29 Li Auto 0 0 5 0 3.00

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 105.68%. Li Auto has a consensus price target of $88.26, suggesting a potential upside of 219.55%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Summary

Li Auto beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company offers its products through online and offline channels. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

