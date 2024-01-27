Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CFO Sells $89,608.28 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Criteo stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 214.43 and a beta of 0.90.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.04 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,114,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,847,000 after acquiring an additional 187,288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Criteo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Criteo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
