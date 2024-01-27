Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CFO Sells $89,608.28 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 214.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.04 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CRTO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Criteo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,114,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,847,000 after acquiring an additional 187,288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Criteo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Criteo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.