Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $111,780.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,747. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,433,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 972,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 40,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 113.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.