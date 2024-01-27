Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.31

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 95470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
Crédit Agricole Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.
