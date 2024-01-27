CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

