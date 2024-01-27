Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

CVLG stock opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $653.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth about $10,020,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 136,226 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,754,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 543,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

