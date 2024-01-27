Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,937 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $21,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 984,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 116,280 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 65,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,024,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,256. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

